A's Land First Two Players on Top 100 Right Now List

This week, MLB Network is unveiling their list of the top 100 players right now as we get ready for the 2026 season. Heading into the 2025 campaign, the A's had three players ranked in the top-100, and this year they figure to have at least that many after a quick start.

On Tuesday, MLB Network debuted the players ranked from 81-100, and in that grouping were A's DH Brent Rooker and catcher Shea Langeliers at No. 91 and No. 92. Rooker being just ahead of former teammate Vinnie Pasquantino (No. 93) of the Kansas City Royals will likely lead to some gentle ribbing.

Rooker was on the list last year, too, but he was ranked quite a bit higher at No. 46. In 2025 he still hit 30 home runs and batted .262 with a .335 OBP, so he didn't have a bad year by any means. It's just not the 39 home run season he'd put up the previous year. Part of that is due to his BABIP dropping from .362 in 2024 to .302 this past season. He also cut his strikeout rate from 28.8% to 22.2%.

Perhaps he'll shoot back up the list ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Langeliers is making his first appearance on this list following his breakout 2025 campaign. He hit a career-high 31 home runs, batted .277 with a .325 OBP, and trimmed nearly 8% off his strikeout rate year-over-year, getting to 19.7% overall. It was a season of huge gains, and the hope for Langeliers is that he'll continue down that path in 2026.

Last season the other two players that were included in the list were closer Mason Miller (No. 78) and right fielder Lawrence Butler (No. 90). MIller was notably traded at the deadline last year in exchange for one of the top prospects in baseball, Leo De Vries.

Butler struggled for much of 2025, trying to live up to the contract extension that he signed during the spring. Even with his struggles, he still managed to become the A's first 20/20 player since Coco Crisp in 2013. He's also just the 14th A's player to do so in the team's history.

On this year's list there is one big name missing, and that is the Big Amish, Nick Kurtz. The only question is where he'll end up on the list. Could he be a top-50 player, where guys like Pete Alonso, Framber Valdez and Max Fried sat last year? Or could he be in the top 20 based off of his potential, elbow to elbow with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, and Ronald Acuña Jr.?

Of course, there is one more A's player, Jacob Wilson, that should also make the list. He's often compared to Luis Arraez since neither player strikes out much, and on the 2025 list, Arraez was ranked No. 83 overall. Given that Wilson has a better glove, plays shortstop, and has more pop, it would stand to reason that he should be a little higher.

Perhaps we'll see Wilson's name called on tonight's unveiling show, 80-61 which begins at 5 p.m. (PT) on MLB Network.

