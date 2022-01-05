Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Report: Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

    Blue Jays players are being told not to rush their accommodations to the team's Spring Training complex in Dunedin, Fla., reports Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

    © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Blue Jays pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training facilities sometime around mid-February, but the ongoing MLB lockout may disrupt those plans.

    Blue Jays players are being told not to rush to arrange their accommodations to the team’s complex in Dunedin, Fla., Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Wednesday, adding to growing suspicion that the lockout will carry into springtime.

    Earlier Wednesday morning ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported MLB and the MLB Players Association are still far apart on negotiations, with no meetings currently scheduled in the coming weeks.

    The players union and the league engaged in a last-ditch negotiation session on Dec. 1, Passan writes, but the meeting only lasted seven minutes after MLB refused to engage on issues relating to player free agency, the arbitration system or revenue sharing. The fallout from those failed discussions in early December remain unresolved, sources told Passan.

    Players are asking for earlier free agency, earlier arbitration, an adjusted draft system, more money to younger players, less revenue sharing and a higher luxury tax threshold, Passan explains. The league wants expanded playoffs, but is most interested in continuing curtailed spending, per Passan.

    For now, it appears the start to 2022 MLB Spring Training is in jeopardy, as negotiation—or lack of negotiation, rather—between MLB and the MLBPA is at a standstill, with no apparent rush to move things along.

    h/t Rob Longley, Jeff Passan

