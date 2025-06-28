Blue Jays Recall Son of MLB Legend, Option Rookie Outfielder
The Toronto Blue Jays are making an intriguing move to their roster, swapping out rookie sluggers to try to find more help on the infield.
The team announced on Saturday morning that they would be recalling infielder Will Wagner from Triple-A and, in turn, optioning outfielder Alan Roden.
Wagner, son of recent MLB Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner, was acquired last year at the MLB trade deadline from the Houston Astros as a part of the Yusei Kikuchi deal.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Have Two Top Clutch Performers in Major League Baseball
He had a red-hot start to his MLB career when he posted a .305/.337/.451 slash line with two home runs in 24 games last season.
The 26-year-old made the Opening Day roster and started off the campaign like he ended last year, but then went ice-cold.
Overall, he posted just a .186/.284/.220 slash line over the first 20 games before getting optioned back down.
More News: Blue Jays Star Reliever Jeff Hoffman Reaches Career Milestone
Wagner has slashed .271/.347/.447 with three home runs over 23 games in the minors since then despite dealing with an injury.
Now, he gets another chance in the Majors as the Blue Jays try to find more options for their infield depth.
More News: Blue Jays Give Injury Update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After He Was Hit by Pitch
Roden is getting sent back down mostly because it Toronto needs infielders more than they need outfielders right now, especially since he has actually played well as of late.
The 25-year-old has posted a .350/.391/.550 slash line over his last 10 games, but his overall numbers are much lower than that. He'll likely get called back up at some point this season.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.