'Plenty of Questions Remain' for Blue Jays Team Currently Exceeding Expectations
The Toronto Blue Jays are as streaky of a team as there is in the MLB.
Right when they look to be turning a corner, they fall back to Earth with some poor performances on the field. It is exactly what they have done virtually the entire 2025 regular season.
The Blue Jays have had 15 stretches of winning or losing at least three games already this season.
Fortunately, the winning streaks have outnumbered the losing streaks to this point, but it has created some wild peaks and valleys.
Toronto was four games under the .500 mark after losing to the Los Angeles Angels on May 7. They went on a torrid pace after that, going as many as eight games over the .500 mark after beating the St. Louis Cardinals on June 11.
Now, riding a three-game losing streak heading into play on June 17, they are unfortunately on another downswing.
"Toronto has a winning record, but a negative run differential. Plenty of questions remain,” wrote Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of their MLB power rankings.
This week’s theme was comparing teams from their standing in the preseason to where they are now.
The Blue Jays are exceeding expectations, ranked No. 18 originally and coming in at No. 12 this week despite the losing streak.
Will they hold onto that spot?
For that to occur, they likely need to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline.
Their offense remains painfully inconsistent, with their biggest free agent addition, designated hitter Anthony Santander, providing them with zero production before landing on the injured list.
With a team OPS+ of 100, this is an average offensive group lacking pop, which Santander was supposed to provide. George Springer is the only player with double-digit home runs through 71 games.
On the mound, their other major free agent splash, Max Scherzer, has made one appearance. Closer Jeff Hoffman has embodied the team, looking like a star out of the gate, bottoming out in May and looking to peak again in June.
The Blue Jays desperately need Scherzer to stay healthy because their starting pitching depth is being tested. Beyond Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt, there isn’t anything to rely on consistently.
As Jennings noted, questions remain for a Toronto squad whose numbers don’t suggest them being a team five games above the .500 mark.
But a team is what their record says they are, and for now, the Blue Jays are a playoff contender in the American League. Will it stay that way? It is anyone’s guess, as the next few weeks will ultimately determine their fate.
