Blue Jays Land Three Prospects at Start of International Signing Period

Last year the Toronto Blue Jays went all in on a pursuit of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki during the international signing period.

The unique situation allowed Sasaki to be shopped as an international free agent, as opposed to being posted through the NPB system. He ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of the team that defeated the Blue Jays in seven games in the World Series.

This time around, the Blue Jays have taken a more conventional approach, as they’ve agreed to terms with at least three prospects from the Caribbean when this year’s international signing period opened on Thursday, per MLB.com.

Foremost among those prospects was Michael Mesa, a left-handed hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic who was MLB Pipeline’s No. 30 international prospect.

Toronto Blue Jays International Signees

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 17-year-old outfielder is from Santo Domingo and posted an overall scouting grade of 45 on the 20-80 scouting scale. His hit, power and run tools all graded out at 50. Mesa has been training with Jaime Ramos as part of the MLB Trainer Partnership Program. Per Pipeline’s scouts, he has the tools to become the best hitter in this year’s class. He’s considered a sure-fire outfielder who is probably destined to play either left or right field.

Mesa, like most of Toronto’s signings, will likely make his debut in the Dominican Summer League this year. If he progresses fast, he could find himself stateside later in the year. Most prospects need at least one year in the DSL before a move to the U.S.

Many international prospects need at least four years to develop, based on the path of current Toronto superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was an international signee in 2015 who didn’t make his MLB debut until 2019. He signed a $500 million extension last season.

Toronto had $5.94 million in bonus money to pay out, but MLB.com didn’t not report the figure Mesa received. But it did have the financial figure for at least one other prospect that reportedly agreed to a deal. Toronto must spend its allotment no later than Dec. 15.

The Blue Jays also signed catcher Juan Caricote, who trains at Academia Prospectos CF in Valencia, Venezuela, and with Carlos Figueroa, a member of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program. Caricote is a left-handed hitting catcher who reportedly signed a $1.847 million bonus.

Two international signees from the past two years are already considered Top 30 prospects in the organization per MLB Pipeline. Infielder Juan Sanchez, signed last year, is No. 18, while right-hander Silvano Hechavarria, signed in 2024, is No. 25.

