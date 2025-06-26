Blue Jays Give Injury Update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After He Was Hit by Pitch
In the top of the third inning on Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit on his forearm by a pitch.
This occurred directly after the Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead, so it was easy to understand why he was a bit frustrated by getting plunked, intentional or not.
Concerns were even more present when he was removed from the game to get his arm checked out.
Thankfully, Toronto announced that X-rays came back negative for Guerrero in regards to a fracture, and he's been diagnosed with a contusion.
For a Blue Jays team that has played their way into the AL East race after it looked like the New York Yankees were going to run away with the division for much of the early part of the season, losing their best player would have been a devastating blow.
Already dealing with injuries to numerous key players throughout the year, any time missed from Guerrero would have made it difficult to stay in the playoff race, especially if there was a fracture.
Fortunately, they don't have to think about that reality at the moment.
It's unclear at the moment if Guerrero will need a day off to begin their weekend set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the hope is this contusion won't affect him too much when he swings the bat.
Looking to get back on track with a series win over the Cleveland Guardians after shockingly losing two out of three against the Chicago White Sox, Toronto will try to keep that momentum rolling versus their division rivals with or without their superstar.
