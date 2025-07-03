Blue Jays Star Pitching Prospect Receives Impressive Honor for Dominant Performance
If there is one thing that the Toronto Blue Jays need more of right now, it is starting pitching.
The team’s Major League rotation could use some depth heading into the second half of the season. With Bowden Francis injured, Max Scherzer just returning from injury and the effectiveness of Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman fluctuating, the team needs help on the mound.
There should be some starting pitchers available in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline that could help fill that void.
Down the line, the Blue Jays have to be excited about some of the prospects working their way through the system that will eventually be aiding the Big League team.
One of the pitchers the team is most excited about is Khal Stephen.
A second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, the Mississippi State product has been incredibly impressive in his first professional season.
Stephen began the campaign in Single-A Dunedin, where he made eight appearances, throwing 39.1 innings with 48 strikeouts.
That performance earned him a promotion to High-A Vancouver, where he has not slowed down at all.
In June, Stephen blew away the competition across 28.1 innings with a 0.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, that performance was good enough for him to earn the Northwest League Pitcher of the Month Award for June.
Overall with Vancouver, Stephen has made seven starts, throwing 36.1 innings with 38 strikeouts. He has done a wonderful job of limiting base runners with a 0.963 WHIP, looking like a very promising prospect.
It may not be long until he is pitching in the Double-A New Hampshire rotation, sharing the mound with Trey Yesavage, Toronto’s first-round pick ahead of Stephen in 2024 out of East Carolina University.
Already promoted twice this year, Yesavage reached Double-A after only 11 professional outings.
