Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for American League
The Toronto Blue Jays will have one player in the starting lineup for the American League in this year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. MLB announced the teams on ESPN.
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start at first base after he defeated New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt in phase two voting at the position. Voting ended at noon eastern on Tuesday.
More News: Five Toronto Blue Jays Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
Toronto had another player in contention for a starting berth. Catcher Alejandro Kirk fell short of a starting nod as Seattle’s Cal Raleigh — who is a prime candidate for AL MVP after the first half of season — won the voting at that position.
Kirk could still be selected as a member of the reserves. The rest of the rosters will be released on Sunday. He is hoping to be named an All-Star for the second time. He made the AL team in 2022.
This will be Guerrero’s fifth straight trip to the All-Star Game. The former All-Star Game MVP and Home Run Derby champion has already made it clear he will not participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.
More News: Blue Jays Star Scratched From Lineup with Knee Issue Ahead of Huge Yankees Series
Earlier this season he signed a 14-year extension that is worth $500 million that will keep him with the Blue Jays through the 2039 season.
It’s a huge commitment for the 26-year-old son of Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who broke into the Majors with the Montreal Expos. Vlad Jr. was born in Montreal.
More News: Blue Jays Already Having Buyer's Remorse With Free Agent Spending Spree
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.