Blue Jays Manager Gives Update on Status of Star Player Nursing Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays have found a ton of success thus far in their series against the New York Yankees.
They have been victorious in the first two contests of the four-game set, inching closer and closer to the Yankees in the American League East standings.
Entering play on July 2, the Blue Jays are only one game behind their rivals in the standings.
More News: Five Toronto Blue Jays Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
What makes their performance all the more impressive is that they have been doing it without one of their star players, shortstop Bo Bichette.
The former All-Star is dealing with some discomfort in his right knee that stems from stepping on a baseball during batting practice ahead of Monday’s contest against New York.
He was a late scratch, but Toronto was able to come away with a 5-4 win.
The team’s 12-5 victory on Tuesday was also without their starting shortstop in the lineup.
More News: Blue Jays Star Scratched From Lineup with Knee Issue Ahead of Huge Yankees Series
Bichette will not be in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday night either, but manager John Schneider did provide a positive update on his status.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Bichette is feeling better and is going to try and go through warmups. Schneider is hoping that his star shortstop will be available to come off the bench if needed, but that is still to be determined.
More News: Blue Jays Already Having Buyer's Remorse With Free Agent Spending Spree
In Game 1, it was the versatile Ernie Clement who started at shortstop in Bichette’s place.
For Game 2, it was rookie Leo Jimenez who got the nod, but he was replaced during the contest by Addison Barger, who pinch-hit for him and took over at third base with Clement shifting over to shortstop.
Hopefully, Bichette’s pain subsides and a stint on the injured list isn’t necessary.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.