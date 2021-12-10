Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Report: Blue Jays were 'really close' to signing Noah Syndergaard
    Report: Blue Jays were 'really close' to signing Noah Syndergaard

    The Toronto Raptors came "really close" to signing former New York Mets All Star Noah Syndergaard
    The Toronto Raptors came "really close" to signing former New York Mets All Star Noah Syndergaard

    The Toronto Blue Jays nearly brought Noah Syndergaard back to where it all began.

    The 29-year-old right-hander was reportedly "really close" to signing with the Blue Jays prior to inking a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN's Jeff Passan told Sportsnet's Tim & Friends.

    Syndergaard started his career with Toronto, the 28th pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. He quickly rose up the ranks to a top 100 prospect before the Blue Jays flipped him to the New York Mets in 2012 as the centerpiece of the trade for R.A. Dickey. 

    Toronto battle for Syndergaard this winter with the Angels reportedly came down right to the end. Whoever bumped their offer by $1 million first was going to land the former All-Star, Passan said.

    "The Angels did it and Syndergaard went there. But Syndergaard came away from his meeting with the Blue Jays really impressed," Passan added.

    The sense throughout baseball is the Blue Jays are a desirable team to play for, Passan said. It wasn't just Kevin Gausman and Syndergaard who came away impressed by Toronto, former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager also nearly signed with the Blue Jays, per ESPN.

