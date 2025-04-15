You Won't Believe What the Blue Jays Are Serving at Home Games This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the more unique and special venues in all of Major League Baseball in the Rogers Centre.
In a stadium that is as electric as any when things get going and the games are meaningful, it's a place to watch a baseball game which is a little bit different from anywhere else.
As the only team left North of the border, Toronto takes a ton of pride in their Blue Jays and the kind of venue they provide for a fan to take on a baseball game.
For as special as being the only Canadian team is however, Toronto has dropped a new food item at the ballpark which is maybe doing their best impression of America.
The crunchy pickle hot dogs at Rogers Centre may have finally met their match with the brand new cotton candy fries this season, shared by MLB in a post from their official social media channels:
Fries are delicious and cotton candy is delicious, but fans are now getting the — albeit unsolicited — opportunity to combine the two savory and sweet delicacies.
Further details on exactly how this monstrosity is made were not revealed, but it appears to be simply french fries topped with a dollop of cotton candy with some sort of sauce.
How good of a seller this actually is will be fascinating to see, but it's safe to say there will be plenty of patrons who at least give it a shot, if for not other reason but to say they did.
Seeing the first review of the new dessert/snack should be fasinating.