Makeup Date Revealed for Postponed Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game
Fans hoping to watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday night were disappointed, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's series opener has been pushed back to Tuesday, July 29. It will now be part of a doubleheader, with the first game at 12:35 p.m. ET and the second game at 6:35 p.m. ET.
The doubleheader will be split-admission, meaning separate tickets are required for each game.
While fans of both sides were likely sad to not have baseball on Friday night, the rainout came at a good time for the Blue Jays. They're on the final series of their 10-game road trip and haven't had a day off since April 3.
Toronto's next off day isn't until April 17, so the team probably didn't mind getting a rest day on Friday, especially after Thursday's disappointing 4-3 walk-off loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The Blue Jays have already played the Orioles this year, splitting their four-game series at Rogers Centre to open the season.
The division rivals have gone in opposite directions since then. Toronto is 8-6 after taking three of four from the Red Sox, while Baltimore is in last place at 5-8.
They both got good news around the AL East on Friday, as Boston and the New York Yankees both lost. The Yankees' loss to the San Francisco Giants dropped them half a game back of the Blue Jays in the standings, moving Toronto into first place entering play on Saturday.
Assuming bad weather doesn't affect the rest of the series, the Blue Jays and Orioles will face off on Saturday and Sunday in Baltimore. Both teams have a lot to play for, as Toronto will try to remain on top of the division while the Orioles will attempt to climb out of the basement.