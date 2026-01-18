Blue Jays Regrouping After Missing Out on Two Superstar Free Agents

The free agent market is rapidly starting to dwindle, and while the Toronto Blue Jays have been aggressive during this offseason, one of their top pursuits just signed with the reigning world champions. Outfielder Kyle Tucker will be playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026, as the Jays came up short in their bidding war to land him.

In a perfect world, Toronto was hoping to not only land Tucker but also their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette. The Dodgers are paying an astronomical $60 million a year to have Tucker on their roster, and while the Blue Jays have been willing to spend this offseason, they weren't going to fork over that much cash.

Kyle Tucker's four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons, sources tell ESPN.



An enormous windfall for the best free agent available. And the champs get even better. @ByRobertMurray was on top of the money. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

Retaining both Bichette and Tucker would have been a dream come true for the organization, but a nightmare came to be for the Jays instead. The team not only lost Tucker to their nemesis, but were unable to retain Bichette.

The New York Mets came way out of left field to sign Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract, meaning the Toronto Blue Jays just lost one of their key pieces to the 2025 roster. It is going to take more than one player to replace the production that he is taking with them, and time is running out.

Missing Bichette in the Infield

After signing Kazuma Okamoto as a strong utility man for the infield, and with Bichette now suiting up for the Mets, John Schneider will be relying on Okamoto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Ernie Clement to lead the lineup, which they are more than capable of doing.

The real concern, and the player who needs a comeback, is going to be Andres Gimenez.

By the end of the regular season, the Blue Jays were easily one of the best offenses in baseball, but Gimenez stood out among players who played in at least 100 games. He finished with the worst slash line of his career and on the Jays: .210/.285/.313 to bring his OPS to a mere .598.

Source confirms Bichette deal with Mets, first reported by @WillSammon, is for three years, $126M. No deferrals. Opt-outs after years one and two. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2026

Bichette lead the team in hits and runs batted in last season as the face of their all-around offensive masterpiece. If the Jays are up to the task of taking down the Dodgers, they need Gimenez to look like the player he was in Cleveland, where he batted no worse than .252.

After an incredible start to their offseason, they emerged as the easy front runners to take another division title. But, manager John Schneider is looking for another pennant, and redemption in the Fall Classic, meaning losing out on both Tucker and Bichette, cannot derail their goals.

