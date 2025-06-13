Braves' Brian Snitker Era Could Be Nearing an End: Insider
There's a growing sentiment in Atlanta Braves Country that it's time to move on from manager Brian Snitker.
The possibility of the Braves getting a new manager soon apparently does exist. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Thursday, though, the Snitker era could be approaching an end not with a firing, but a retirement.
"There is a lot of buzz in the industry that Braves manager Brian Snitker and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could retire at season’s end, which would be a big loss for the sport," Bowden wrote. "Both are classy people with impressive track records who have been great for the game."
Unfortunately for the Braves (and the Rangers), the send off for the World Series-winning manager could be less than stellar.
"It’s disappointing that both of their teams might look to sell at this year’s deadline," Bowden added. "That said, I would never bet against either one of them or the teams they manage."
Entering Friday's series against the Colorado Rockies, Snitker has amassed a 764-620 record as Braves manager. He led the team to the World Series title in 2021 and then back-to-back 100-win seasons during 2022 and 2023.
Snitker's clubs won the National League East six consecutive seasons from 2018-23. The Braves also currently hold a seven-year playoff streak.
If things don't improve for the Braves, though, Snitker could post his first losing record since 2017. The Braves are 29-38 entering Friday.
During the first week of the 2025 regular season, Snitker told The New York Post's Jon Heyman that he planned to see how the season went before deciding his future.
It's possible Snitker sees a rebuild on the horizon for the Braves and doesn't want to be part of that. He will turn 70 years old in October.
However, regardless of how 2025 went, retirement was always a possibility for Snitker. Again, he's going to turn 70 years old.
Snitker considering retirement isn't a clear indication the Braves are going to have a fire sale in July.
Bowden didn't provide specifics, so the reasons as to why Snitker could retire are pure speculation. But it's a growing possibility according to The Athletic's insider.