Drake Baldwin First Braves Player to Crack 2026 Top 100 MLB Players List

MLB Network has released the first 20 players of the 2026 Top 100 Players Right Now list. Atlanta Braves rookie of the year winner Drake Baldwin is the first of his teammates to be revealed on the list. In his second year in the league, he cracks the list at No. 96.

Kicking off our #Top100RightNow entering 2026 with Nos. 100-91 👀 pic.twitter.com/VVZNJdkSp7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 14, 2026

Baldwin entered the season thrown into the starting role after Sean Murphy went down with an injury in spring training (cracked rib). He quickly showed a strong approach at the plate that allowed him to succeed early and ultimately stay on the MLB roster the entire season.

He spent the bulk of the season platooning at catcher with Murphy, leading to a discussion about how to get him more playing time. He played in 124 games, but he only started 97 of them. Despite having to come off the bench at times, that’s when some of his top moments came.

A notable walk-off against the Reds early in the year came in extra innings in a game he didn’t start.

Once Sean Murphy went down again for the final month of the season, Baldwin stepped back into the full-time starter role and finished the season strong. Overall, he finished batting .274 with an .810 OPS, a 126 OPS+, 19 home runs and 80 RBIs.

His Rookie of the Year case wasn’t always set in stone, but once it was all said and done, he ran away with the vote. He took home the award, receiving 21 of 30 first-place votes. Chicago Cubs rookie arm Cade Horton received the other nine.

Baldwin is poised to have another strong year. With Sean Murphy looking like he’ll miss the start of the season, he’ll be in a similar position as last opening day, except he’ll have a year of experience in the majors under his belt.

Last season, the Braves had seven players who were ranked in the Top 100 Players Right Now list. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Chris Sale were top-20 players and should be on the list again. Matt Olson should be on the list again as well.

We know one Braves teammate won’t be on the list. Austin Riley was revealed to have been left off the list before it had started to be revealed. Last season, he was ranked No. 33, so it was a hard fall for him.

Marcell Ozuna was a top-50 player last year, but he’s currently not with the team, so he’s eliminated from the Braves list regardless. Michael Harris II’s late surge could be what keeps him in the Top 100, but if he’s not in the next 20 guys revealed, he’s probably dropped out to start 2026.

Jurickson Profar was ranked No. 84 last year. He likely has dropped out of the Top 100 after missing half the season due to a PED suspension.

All it takes is some strong years, and some of these players who missed the mark will be back on the list in 2027. For now, at least four will likely be on the list: Baldwin, Olson, Sale and Acuña. Other players could end up being on the list, but it would be a surprise.

