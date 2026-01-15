Braves Get International Signing Period Underway With Array of Moves

The Atlanta Braves have their hands full with getting their latest international prospect class signed and locked down. The headline prospect for this year's class is Dominican shortstop Jose Mañon, according to Beisbol FR's Francys Romero. He received a signing bonus of $1.5 million.

Notable traits for Mañon include his speed and being a strong, sturdy athlete with plenty of room for growth. He's already gotten his photo in wear a Braves hat and jersey.

Outfielder Starling De La Cruz has also signing on with a significant signing bonus. He received $1.2 million. Both he and Mañon were expected signings ahead of the signing period.

Mañon is the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com's international prospect list. This is the same ranking that Tornes had last year. At least one notable international prospect is heading their way. Mañon is expected to be a top-30 prospect in the Braves system once those rankings are adjusted. That will take some time.

At the time of this article's publishing, two other players have been reported by Romero to have signed on to the Braves organization. Dominican shortstop Edelson Cabral has officially signed, and he received a signing bonus of $600,000. He's a multi-tooled player who is highlighted by his contact bat and athleticism.

Cabral stands at around 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, and comes with a strong exit velocity for someone who is only 16. According to Baseball Prospectus' Gaurev, that EV is at least 95 mph. Currently, he's a shortstop, but he has the potential to be a third baseman if he fills out more because of his arm strength.

Cuban right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hechevarria has inked a deal with a signing bonus worth $340,000. He comes with a fastball that already sits between 90 and 93 mph. He trained at the Global Baseball Academy, which is where last year's headline prospect, Diego Tornes, trained ahead of signing with the organization.

According to Gaurev, the Braves have spent about half of their $6.6 million signing pool money for this signing period. There is plenty of work to be done on that front. He also noted that the intention is to sign 16 players. Many players will have a signing bonus under $100,000, leaving plenty of room for a number of signings to come about.

The Braves have had plenty of success historically on the international signing front. Some standouts include Andruw Jone, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies. Their most recent top signing, Tornes, was an All-Star in the Dominican Summer League last year. It tends to be their wheelhouse, meaning there will consistently be signings worth keeping an eye on.

