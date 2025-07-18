MLB Insider Makes Definitive Marcell Ozuna Trade Deadline Prediction
Most Atlanta Braves players received a break from the diamond this week. But there was no hiatus to the trade rumors or reports coming in for some Braves stars.
One of the most discussed potential trade chips for Atlanta this summer has been designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The 34-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
So unless the Braves muster a winning streak over the next two weeks, it doesn't make a lot of sense for the team to keep him. That is, unless they plan on extending Ozuna a new contract this offseason.
MLB insider Jon Heyman said on Bleacher Report's live stream Thursday that isn't likely to be the case. Heyman strongly projected Ozuna to finish the 2025 regular season with another team.
"Heyman predicted that Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna 'is gonna get traded,'" Bleacher Report's Doric Sam wrote. "He noted that the Braves 'are gonna have to sell the pieces that are, at this point, on expiring contracts,' and also pointed out that Ozuna is unlikely to receive a qualifying offer from Atlanta."
Ozuna is batting .239/.366/.396 in 90 games this season, which gives him a .762 OPS. That OPS is 163 points lower than what it was last season when Ozuna posted 70 extra-base hits, including 39 homers.
With that dip in production, it's worth wondering what Ozuna might be worth on the trade market. He's been dealing with a hip injury since April, which could be causing the statistical decline.
But there are a few contenders that could use an upgrade at designated hitter. And if Ozuna goes on a brief heater out of the All-Star break, his trade value could still significantly rise before the deadline.
Ozuna has spent the past six seasons in Atlanta since 2020. In 628 games, he's hit .268 with 140 home runs, 384 RBI and 332 runs.
Ozuna has also spent five seasons with the Miami Marlins and two campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals. His OPS has been significantly higher with the Braves than the other two teams.
The Braves begin the unofficial second half of the season Friday night against the New York Yankees. Atlanta will also face the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals before the July 31 trade deadline.