MLB Insider Makes Hall of Fame Case for Former Braves Outfielder

A case was made for an Atlanta Braves outfielder to find his way into Cooperstown. It wasn't for Andruw Jones, though there is a push this year to finally get him in. This case belongs to a former Brave who is on the ballot for the first and probably the only time.

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci took on the task of building a Hall of Fame case for each first-timer on the Hall of Fame ballot this season. Naturally, that means Nick Markakis had a case built for him.

In the end, many of these players aren't bound for Cooperstown, and Markakis more than likely isn't either. If any of these first-timers get in, it's likely going to take a few years. For that reason, some of the cases have some tongue-in-cheek arguments.

For example, Verducci noted that Markakis has the highest career WAR (33.7) of anybody who attended Young Harris College, whereTrouble with the Curve with Clint Eastwood was filmed.

It's humorous. Allow yourself to enjoy the joke. There are enough reasons to be serious these days. Verducci still makes some serious notes to highlight his career.

"Markakis did not have much power for a corner outfielder, but he was a splendid defender with a line-drive stroke who never wanted a day off," he wrote.

Verducci highlighted Markakis' seven times he played at least 160 games in a season. Only Ichiro Suzuki (eight) logged more such seasons in the wild card era. Along with his 2,388 career hits, he has an All-Star appearance that came with the Braves at age 34.

While this note didn't come up, Markakis was also a three-time gold glove winner who previously held the record for consecutive games without an error. He played a clean game in the field for 398 straight games. Robbie Grossman has since broken the record, which is now 440 games.

Let's be real. We know Markakis isn't a Hall of Famer. If there is a former Braves outfielder who is truly vying for a place in Cooperstown, it's Andruw Jones. So far, he's looking like he's within striking distance. That being said, it's still fun to look at what players brought to the table during their careers.

He was a pretty good ballplayer. Perhaps the Hall of Pretty Good has a spot for him. Another former Braves is already in there. Andrelton Simmons got in back in October. Being an All-Star or winning a gold glove doesn't keep you out.

