MLB Reveals 'Exclusive' Braves Uniform for Speedway Classic vs. Reds
The Atlanta Braves will play the MLB's first regular season game in the state of Tennessee in less than two weeks. Fittingly, the Braves will wear special uniforms for the occasion.
The league revealed Monday morning the Braves and Reds will have additions to the bills of their caps for the game. Atlanta's all navy hat will feature flames on the bill while the Reds hat will have a checkered flag on the beak. Cincinnati will wear its red and black hat.
The numbers on the jerseys for both teams will also be styled differently. The jersey numbers on the front and back will be bolded and italicized the way numbers are on a lot of race cars.
The helmets for both teams will be styled with a NASCAR flair as well. The sides of the helmets for each batter will feature the city, racing-themed logos and the italicized number of the hitter.
The MLB revealed the look for both teams on its official X account Monday morning.
Uniform tweaks like this are often an effort to sell more merchandise. But the differently-styled uniforms for the Speedway Classic appear fitting for the event.
The Reds will technically be the home team when the two organizations meet for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic. The Braves and Reds will battle at the Bristol Motor Speedway, which is one of NASCAR's most iconic venues, at 7 pm ET on Saturday, Aug. 2.
The two teams will play the first two games of their series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 31 and August 1. The game on Friday will begin at 12:40 pm ET, and then the two teams will head to Bristol, Tennessee for the conclusion of their series at the speedway.
The Braves will then have Sunday off before returning home for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on Monday, Aug. 4.
Which Braves might still be on the roster for the historic matchup in Tennessee, though, is not entirely clear. After an impressive Friday win versus the New York Yankees to begin the unofficial second half of the season, the Braves blew a five-run lead Saturday and lost again on Sunday.
The series defeat was just more confirmation that the Braves should sell any asset that has value on the MLB trade block this month.
The league's trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 pm ET, which is just prior to the Braves beginning their series with the Reds. All trades will likely be announced before the first pitch of the series.
However, teams can continue to place players on waivers, with other teams claiming them as if they are traded, until August 31.