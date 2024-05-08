Braves Rally Late to End Losing Streak, Take Down Boston Red Sox in Series Opener
The Atlanta Braves scored late to break a tie and ultimately take down the Boston Red Sox, 4-2, on Tuesday night in Truist Park.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Reynaldo López continued his strong start
López entered with the best ERA of any Braves starter and it won’t be going up by much.
The 30-year-old righty gave Atlanta 5.1 innings tonight, allowing only two runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five.
The first of the two runs came via those four walks - in the sixth, López’s third walk of the inning got Boston on the board and prompted manager Brian Snitker to pull him. Reliever Aaron Bummer’s attempt at an inning-ending double play ball was hit off of his own shin, bringing in the second run of the inning, but he got two strikeouts of Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers to keep the game tied at two.
López varied his velocity a lot more than usual tonight, reaching back and getting his old reliever fastball of 98.0 for a strikeout of Tyler O’Neil in the 5th and dropping it down as low as 91.6 to get Vaughn Grissom out ahead in the 4th. His game average of 95.3 was within one-tenth of a mph of his season average, however, and this appeared to be just more of the evolution of López as a starter. He finished the outing with only eight whiffs and a slightly below-average 29% CSW, although he also threw only five curveballs among his 91 pitches (54 strikes).
Jarred Kelenic takes off
The Braves traded for outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners because they loved his defense and thought they could unlock more offensive consistency from the talented but streaky former top prospect.
Kelenic’s power numbers to start the season have been down, though, with no homers through his first 26 regular season games in a Braves uniform.
That ended tonight.
Kelenic took Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford deep tonight, only Crawford’s second homer allowed of the season, in the bottom of the 3rd inning to put Atlanta on the board.
Life, death, taxes, and Marcell Ozuna
The Big Bear is inevitable.
With a tied ballgame in the 8th inning and Braves on both first and second, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna extended his MLB-leading RBI total to 34 with a well-placed ground ball up the middle that evaded the Red Sox defenders for long enough to score Ozzie Albies from second.
Atlanta followed that up with an RBI groundout that should have ended the inning - hitting it to first baseman Garrett Cooper, he threw to second base to start the double play but second baseman Vaughn Grissom and shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela - playing only their third game together after Grissom was activated off of the injured list last weekend - got crossed up and Rafaela couldn’t even attempt the throw back to first.
Defense matters, folks.
Raisel Iglesias put up a clean sheet
Atlanta’s closer settled some lingering nerves that Braves fans had with a clean inning tonight, sitting down the Red Sox in order for his 9th save of the season. It’s the first time Iglesias has had a 1-2-3 inning since April 22nd and it’s his 199th career save.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta wraps up the short series with Boston tomorrow night; the Red Sox have yet to announce a starter but it’s expected that Nick Pivetta will be activated off of the injured list (flexor strain) to make the start. Atlanta’s countering with former Red Sox starter Chris Sale, facing his former team for the first time since an offseason trade brought him to Atlanta. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.