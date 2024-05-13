Mets Walkoff Braves in Series Finale to Prevent Atlanta Sweep
The Atlanta Braves dropped a close battle with the New York Mets, 4-3, to miss out on a sweep of the road series in Citi Field.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Marcell Ozuna keeps raking
Atlanta’s designated hitter went two for three in this one, twice singling back up the middle and driving in a runner from 2nd base.
The two RBIs brought Ozuna’s league-leading total to 40 - seven more than the next closest hitter, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who put up his 33 in five more games than Ozuna. More notably, Ozuna’s 40 RBIs in his 37 games stand as the fastest Braves player to reach 40 RBIs in a season since Henry Aaron in 1970, who did it in 34 games.
Austin Riley left this one early
Atlanta’s third baseman was lifted for newly-acquired infielder Zack Short as the Braves took the field for the bottom of the 4th inning. He came up gingerly after a swing to end his at-bat in the 2nd inning, grabbing towards his side. The team announced that it was for “precautionary reasons” due to “left side tightness” - manager Brian Snitker later confirmed to ESPN’s Buster Olney that Riley had felt a brief bit of discomfort during batting practice that day and they wanted to be careful, so the choice was made to remove him from the game.
Given the continued injury absence of catcher Sean Murphy, who left the team’s opener with an oblique injury, the team’s caution is warranted. Notably, Murphy’s reaction was a lot more severe to his injury - he immediately dropped the bat, grabbing his side, while the team announced he was removed with an oblique injury. Riley’s lack of urgency to the issue and the team’s more neutral-sounding statement, crediting “tightness” instead of an injury, hopefully conveys that there’s not much reason to be concerned as of now. We’ll undoubtedly get more from the team after the game when Sniker addresses the media.
On the bright side, Short walked twice and scored twice in his first action in a Braves uniform. He was singled to second by Matt Olson the first time up, scoring from second on Ozuna’s ground ball up the middle. He then took matters into his own hands the second time up, stealing second before scoring on - again - an Ozuna ground ball up the middle.
IF Riley is out for multiple days or has to go on the injured list, it’s unknown whether the team would use Short or utilityman Luke Williams in Riley’s place. Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that.
UPDATE: Riley said after the game that he’ll need to see how he feels in the morning, but it doesn’t sound like he’s that concerned.
Once again, the Braves get walked off.
The series opener against the Seattle Mariners two weeks ago saw Atlanta’s A.J. Minter, in for closer Raisel Iglesias (who had thrown each of the previous two days), give up a walk-off homer in the 9th inning.
The series finale against the New York Mets tonight saw Atlanta’s A.J. Minter, in for closer Raisel Iglesias (who had thrown each of the previous two days), give up a walk-off homer in the 9th inning.
We’ve talked before about why Atlanta was right to not use Iglesias for a third consecutive game, and that holds true, but it’s still frustrating that the end game played out the exact same way in two consecutive situations.
The walkoff spoiled a decent rebound from Bryce Elder
Atlanta’s resident sinkerballer struggled in his last outing, giving up seven runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in just 3.1 innings.
He was much steadier in this one, allowing just two runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings while walking no one and striking out six. He gave up seven hard-hit balls, but pitched more than well enough for Atlanta to win. He’ll take a no-decision in this one, but his ERA’s come back down a bit to 4.79 after tonight.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves have a late night, flying home tonight to start a series tomorrow with the 2nd-place Chicago Cubs. Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed with the Cubs in free agency after the 2022 season, is expected to travel with the team but won’t be playing in the game - he was placed on the injured list late last week with a right knee sprain.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET with Reynaldo López on the mound for Atlanta, facing off with LHP Shota Imanaga.