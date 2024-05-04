Braves Line Up To Face Dodgers and MLB's Strikeout Leader on Saturday Evening
The Atlanta Braves are in unfamiliar territory.
For the first time in over a full calendar year, they’re in second place in the NL East after last night’s extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers combined with the Philadelphia Phillies taking down the San Francisco Giants for their seventh win in the last ten games.
The Braves are out to show that they’re still the class of the National League tonight, with Bryce Elder taking the mound against MLB’s strikeout leader in offseason trade acquisition Tyler Glasonw.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, May 4th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d’Arnaud
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
Elder’s making his third start of the season, sitting on a 1-0 record and 1.50 ERA. He faced Los Angeles twice last season, allowing only two earned runs in twelve innings, albeit with five walks and twelve hits. Mookie Betts has been the most dangerous hitter against Elder, going 2-5 with a homer in his career.
Here's the Dodgers lineup:
SS Mookie Betts
DH Shohei Ohtani
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
LF Teoscar Hernández
RF Andy Pages
CF James Outman
2B Gavin Lux
Glasnow is having an absurd start to his season - he’s 5-1 with a 2.72 ERA and a league-leading 53 strikeouts in his 43 innings pitched. He faced the Braves once last season, allowing only two runs on two hits in 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts but losing a 2-1 game after the Tampa Bay Rays couldn’t give him any run support. He allowed only two hits in that matchup, a single to Matt Olson and a homer to the next batter, Sean Murphy. Watch two players: Jarred Kelenic is 2-3 with an RBI off of Glasnow and Marcell Ozuna is 3-7.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, May 4th
While not as late as last night’s 10:10 ET first pitch, this one’s not that much better, getting started at 9:10 PM ET. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Dodgers are on SportsNet LA. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Dodgers radio broadcast is available on DodgersRadio AM570 & KTNQ 1020, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.