Former Braves Clutch Bat Returns to Truist Park with Savannah Bananas
A familiar face to Atlanta Braves made his return to Truist Park, this time in a Savannah Bananas uniform. Utility man Charlie Culberson received a standing ovation in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night.
The Georgia native partook in the first Banana Ball game played at Truist Park.
Culberson was all in on the spectacle. On his way to the plate, he hit a griddy - a dance that went viral on TikTok a few years back. Once he stepped up to bat, he worked a full count before popping up to shallow left - just beyond the infield dirt. One player tapped the popup back up and another player snagged it for the out.
The former Braves didn’t trot back to the dugout without a final act. He performed a double backflip on the basepath.
Culberson had two stints with the Bravs - one from 2018 to 2020 and one brief stint in 2023 that lasted one plate appearance. In 231 games in a Braves uniform, he had a slashline of .267/.315/.456 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs. It was his best run with any team by far.
During his time in Atlanta, his timely moments at the plate earned him the nickname “Charlie Clutch.” A few walk-offs and good numbers with runners in scoring position will help earn that moniker.
In 2018 alone, his first season with the Braves, he has a .397 average and 1.109 OPS with three home runs and 32 RBIs in 78 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.
He attempted a comeback with the Braves as a pitcher in 2024. In three appearances, he allowed six earned runs over two innings pitched. He was released by the Braves early in Spring Training and announced his retirement from MLB shortly after.
While his playing days in MLB are over, he by no means has hung up his cleats yet.