Source: Ian Anderson's Next Destination Known
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2023 and has been diligently working towards his return to the big-league club this season.
Anderson made his first-rehab start last week in the FCL league. He was scheduled to make another FCL start on Tuesday, but plans have changed for the better.
According to a source, Anderson and former first-round pick JR Ritchie have swapped starting assignments and Anderson will make his appearance on Monday with Ritchie taking Anderson's Tuesday assignment.
The reason for the move - Anderson is expected to ship off on Tuesday to the high Single-A Rome Emperors for a series of rehab starts before his next move.
Anderson and the 22-year old Ritchie have been throwing partners in their recovery from the same surgery, but there's no word yet on the plan for Ritchie after his appearance tomorrow. Ritchie is considered the No. 4 prospect in the Braves' system according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.
The Braves struggled through much of May and into June, but have been playing well as of late. They also appear to be getting fortified by players returning from injury.
Max Fried has been fantastic since returning from the IL and reliever A.J. Minter has taken another step towards his return.
The possible addition of Anderson during the second half of the season would add another arm to the arsenal. One that is comfortable pitching in high-leverage situations that the Braves expect to see in September and October.
Anderson has a career 1.26 ERA in eight-career postseason appearances. He would be a welcome addition to the rotation if the Braves can get that version of Anderson the second half and beyond.