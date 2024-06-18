Report: Atlanta Braves Ian Anderson Set to Make Rehab Start
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson will take another step in his return to the pitching staff and in recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He’s set to make a rehab start on Tuesday as he prepares for a second-half return, per Atlanta-based sports media personality Scott Kennedy.
Anderson has not pitched for the Braves in almost two years. His last start was August 13, 2022, when he pitched in the second half of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. However, Anderson’s lengthy time away from the majors is partially due to being sent down to Triple-A to finish the 2022 season.
Anderson didn’t go under the knife until April 2023 following a very short first start of the season in Gwinnett - he pitched just 2/3 of an inning. His return to the Braves staff would ease the stress of the Braves seeing their No. 2 prospect, Hurston Waldrep, head to the IL with an elbow injury.
In 52 career starts, Anderson is 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA with 262 strikeouts in 272.1 innings pitched. Anderson is best known for his electric 2021 Postseason performance en route to the Braves winning their first World Series since 1995. In four postseason starts, he had a 1.59 ERA and a WHIP of just 0.94.
Since then he’s struggled, but he’ll finally get his chance to work his way back to Atlanta.
Kennedy said Anderson is scheduled to make the rehab start at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., the Atlanta Braves Spring Training facility. Another promising arm in the Braves organization made a rehab start down there on Monday.
JR Ritchie pitched two scoreless innings for the FCL Braves striking out one batter and allowing just one hit. The 22-year-old righty underwent Tommy John Surgery last May. Ritchie has only racked up 29.2 innings, including his rehab start, due to missing time. However, he has a 3.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts to just eight walks during that span.
The Braves drafted Ritchie 35th overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He is ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Braves system on MLB.com.