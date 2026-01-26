Real Talk: Would the Braves Signing Justin Verlander Make Any Sense?

As long as the Atlanta Braves go without adding a starting pitcher, the discourse over who they could sign continues. They recently missed on Freddy Perlata, and we’ve looked at some options that make sense for them recently.

However, there is one future Hall of Famer who is worthy of his own story. That’s Justin Verlander. He was included in a story of potential options a few weeks back, but I wanted to circle back to him.

He remains unsigned. The Braves have yet to land a starting pitcher. It’s a fun hypothetical, and it's not just because his wife has already famously worn a Braves jersey on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Perhaps on a one-year contract, why not Atlanta?

There are reasons it makes sense and reasons that it doesn’t. We’re going to inspect both side to this.

Why Sign JV: There’s Evidence He Has Something Left in the Tank

Look, the start he had last season left a sour impression on most. Heading into his start against the Braves last season, he had a 4.99 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP across 16 starts. He arguably should had his first of the season before that, but with how he was pitching, it’s one of those times you understand why a pitcher has the record that they do.

It should be pointed out that that games was a turning point for Verlander that season. In his final 13 starts, he had a 2.60 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. His strikeout rate also ticked back up. Perhaps he was still working through his injury from the previous season at the beginning, and he has something left in the tank.

Yes, he returned before the end of previous season. That doesn't always mean you're fully back to where you were before. That's a benefit of the doubt that he could get.

If they get him and he’s effective for 29 starts, then this could be a fun year. Plus, having him and Chris Sale together in the rotation would make for a good story: two future Hall of Famers together for one season.

Why Not Sign JV: The Risk is Still There

Sure, there is truth to the notion that there is no such thing as a bad one-year contract. But there is still risk in signing a starter who will be 43 years old on opening day. There is no guarantee that his performance late in the season will be what the Braves get.

It’s one of those ideas that’s very fun in theory, but it would have to be the right contract. Spotrac lists his market value as $7.8 million. Going to be real, it would be very surprising if he signed for that little just to pitch for maybe one more year. Signing again for $15 million is realistic. Anything below that is not.

For one year, there is a justification for one year. However, if it goes south, the team will hear about how they wasted their money.

While there are benefits of the doubt that he could get after the past two seasons, teams are still hesitant. Maybe there is good reason for that. Maybe it just takes one team taking the chance so he can prove them all wrong. It could be the Braves if they're bold enough.

