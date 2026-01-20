Braves Legend Andruw Jones Gets Long-Awaited Call to Hall of Fame

Andruw Jones finally received a phone call that most could ever dream of. The Atlanta Braves' legendary outfielder has been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He received 78.4% of the vote, giving him a nice cushion above the 75% needed to get in.

Jones will be inducted this summer alongside fellow members of the 2026 class: Carlos Beltran, who was also officially voted in on Monday, and Jeff Kent, who was selected by the Eras Committee back in December. Beltran received 84.2% of the vote.

He is the eighth former Brave over the past dozen years to be voted into the Hall of Fame, whether it be as a player, manager or executive. He's the third of the 2020s decade to be voted in and the first since Fred McGriff was voted in by the Eras Committee in 2023.

Among those who were voted in via the writer's ballot, Jones is the first since his fellow Jones teammate, Chipper, in 2018 to get voted in this way. It was his ninth time on the ballot. Last year, he fell short with 66.2% of the vote. He was closer when looking at the public ballots, over 70%, but he was still considered to be short at the time as well.

This time around, public ballots were heavily in favor of him receiving enough votes. At the most recent check in on Monday, he had over 83% of the vote. The median for him was at 77%. Again, it's closer, but it's enough for him to get in.

Jones won 10 Gold Gloves in his career and received MVP votes in five seasons. He was the runner-up for the MVP in 2005, falling short in a tight voting with Albert Pujols. He finished with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs while having a lifetime average of .254 and an .823 OPS. He was also part of the 1996 Braves team that won the National League pennant.

"He's the best outfielder I've ever seen," Braves manager and former teammate Walt Weiss said via MLB Network ahead of his induction. "Andruw was silky smooth in everything he did. He'd cover the entire field, it seemed like.

Dale Murphy and Gary Sheffield missed out on induction via the Eras Committee back in December. Twelve votes were necessary to get in. Murphy got six, while Sheffield got fewer than five.

