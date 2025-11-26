3 Things for the Braves to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

The holiday season is in full swing, and many are set to gather and indulge in football and a week's worth of carbohydrates in one sitting. However, part of this time includes taking a moment to say what you're thankful for, and the Atlanta Braves are no exception.

To have some fun given the holiday atmosphere, we're going to dive into some hypotheticals that would be said at the table. Here are three thing for the Braves to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Thankful for Knowing Who the Closer Is

They managed to re-sign Raisel Iglesias early in the offseason. They get to keep that continuity. That's huge for them. Not having to worry about who has the ninth inning on lock when searching for other key upgrades takes off a considerable amount of pressure.

It wasn't a smooth 2025 season for Iglesias throughout, but once he's worked out some kinks, he was a tough of a nut to crack as ever. If they can get an extra starter who can get the Braves to his turn on the mound, they're set. However, that last part is for anther story.

Thankful for a Having a Catching Problem

Between Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin, there is a log jam behind the dish. It's frustrating having to figure out how to give them both, particularly Baldwin, playing time.

However, if you had to pick between figuring out how to give two players at-bats insteads searching for anyone who is worthy of quality at-bats, you're going to take the former. It's not everyday that a team has two starting caliber options who can hit. Yes, especially by cather standards, Murphy can hit when he's healthy. That's a big stipulation, but there are a lot of healthy catchers who don't have his bat.

Thankful for a Future That Can Still Be Ahead

Not many 76-win teams have multiple all-stars in a season. Others don't have a rookie of the year winner. Naturally, wins are the top priority, but other teams certainly had it worse when it came to a season they had to tough out.

On the bright side for this team, the star power means that this offseason only requires a retool and getting a little healthier. Next season has the potential for a bounce-back. As always, it take the right things falling into place, but it takes fewer than other teams.

