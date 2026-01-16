Atlanta Braves Outfielder Sounds Off on Dodgers Signing Kyle Tucker

Outside of Los Angeles, the Dodgers' signing of Kyle Tucker was likely met with groans. It's whether you're a fan or even a player on another MLB team. Just minutes after the news broke on Thursday night, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II put his thoughts on the move out there.

He kept it simple. He posted a stock photo of a referee blowing the whistle and motioning for a timeout. It's clear his thoughts on the move aren't very positive.

But he wasn't done, a minute after he posted the phot of the referee, he posted another photo to get his thoughts across on the situation. One that gives the vibe of saying, "really?"

For some further context, the Dodgers have further beefed up their roster coming off of their second consecutive World Series title. The two highlight signings for them over the offseason have been adding Edwin Diaz as their closer and the recently signing Tucker.

Both join a team that already has Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, former Braves first basebman Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. The only player who was on their 2020 World Series winner was Betts. They're all in on continuing to add. There doesn't seem to be an end to what they could do in sight.

For opposing teams, that can be frustrating. Tucker will make more than Austin Riley and Matt Olson, the two highest-paid players on the Braves, combined ($57.1 million vs $42.2 million).

There are certainly other teams making the effort to spend this offseason. The Braves are one of them. They've added Ha-Seong Kim, Mike Yastrzemski and Robert Suarez. They also made the call to re-sign Raisel Iglesias and Tyler Kinley. FanGraphs projectes their payroll to be $263 million for 2026. Is it $166 million less than the Dodgers? Yes, but that payroll is still nothing to scoff at.

The issue of some teams simply not spending is also a problem. Perhaps some that were willing to spend when they otherwise weren't could have landed one of these names on the Dodgers at some point. It's hard to imagine anyone else other than the Yankees potentially paying Tucker what he got, but others are more probable.

Even when all of that factored in, the idea of an already stacked Dodgers team making another is inevitably going to cause an eyeroll, even for players on teams who have been active this offseason. The Braves should be a contender again this year with these additions and if they can stay healthy. They could still use another starting pitcher, but this is still a solid roster now.

If they're healthy, they are a team capable of standing tall against this Dodgers team. It would be the toughest team they could potentially face yet, but it can be done. Perhaps that frustration Harris is experiencing helps provide fuel for next season. He has the potential to be an X-factor knowing his ceiling.

