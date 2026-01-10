Braves Make Wise Choice, Bring Back Tyler Kinley on New Contract

The Atlanta Braves have further bolstered the bullpen. The team announced Saturday afternoon that they re-signed right-hander Tyler Kinley to a one-year contract with a club option. He was set to make $5 million this season had they exercised his club option back in November. However, the option on this deal is worth $5.5 million.

In total, he’ll have a chance to make up to $8.5 million on this deal. If they exercise the $1.25 million buyout next offseason, he’ll be guaranteed at least $4.25 million in total.

Kinley was picked up by the Braves ahead of the trade deadline back in July from the Colorado Rockies. He was instantly an effective, In 24 games pitched since coming to Atlanta, Kinley has a 0.72 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP over 25 innings of work. He averaged just under a strikeout per inning (22).

His performance made it perplexing when his option was declined along with Pierce Johnson’s in early November. However, there was always the possibility that one of them came back on a cheaper deal. With the 35-year-old arm, they did exactly that.

While a starting pitcher is their top remaining offseason priority, extra depth for the bullpen was seen as something that wouldn’t hurt them. He joins a backend of the bullpen that’s been fortified by another re-signing, Raisel Iglesias, and the addition of their new setup man, Robert Suarez.

Kinely could serve in a seventh-inning role alongside Dylan Lee. Last season, he mainly pitched in the eighth, but with the addition of Suarez, they’ll have to find other ways to use him. Naturally, if Suarez or Iglesias need a night off, he could jump in and pitch in the eighth or ninth innings. Manager Walt Weiss likes his ability to mix and match, so Kinley gives him another option in this case.

Other notable options in the bullpen will include Aaron Bummer, who is expected to be healthy for next season. Joel Payamps could be part of the major league bullpen, since he is back on an MLB contract. There is also the possibility that Grant Holmes or even Reynaldo Lopez could be part of the bullpen. Based on the current plans, the former seems more likely.

The Braves have been active, making key additions and re-signings this offseason. Other notable moves include the addition of Mike Yatrzemski in the outfield, as well as re-signing Ha-Seong Kim.

