Cardinals Have 'No Date' Scheduled For Veteran's Return Raising Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have been navigating through injuries left and right this season and it sounds like one of their veterans may not be back any time soon.
St. Louis -- like many Major League Baseball clubs -- has been heavily impacted by injuries already this season. The Cardinals can't seem to catch a break and it sounds like they will not be getting one reinforcement back shortly unless something changes.
The Cardinals have been without the services of veteran slugger Matt Carpenter since the beginning of April as he's dealt with an oblique injury. It has seemed as though he was close to a return on multiple occasions but he has suffered setbacks in his recovery and at this point there is "no date" scheduled for a minor league assignment, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"The Cardinals still have no date for when (designated hitter/first baseman) Matt Carpenter (strained oblique) will begin a minor league rehab assignment," Denton said. "Carpenter, who has been out since April 2, has taken (batting practice) on the field several times, but he was recently shut down after receiving a cortisone injection."
It seems as though he has made progress, but his oblique hasn't fully healed at this point. Carpenter may not be the All-Star he once was, but he still is an important piece for the Cardinals. He provides depth off the bench and can help fill in at first base. Plus, he is an important voice in the clubhouse and a leader for the club.
Hopefully, he can make his way back to the field soon.
More MLB: Important Cardinals Outfielder Finally Has Rehab Assignment Scheduled