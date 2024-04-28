Important Cardinals Outfielder Finally Has Rehab Assignment Scheduled
The St. Louis Cardinals finally could have one of their important outfielders back soon.
Young outfielder Dylan Carlson appeared set to be the club's starting center fielder on Opening Day but a shoulder injury toward the end of Spring Training completely changed things. With Tommy Edman sidelined, Carlson competed for the starting job with Victor Scott II and seemed to have won it before his shoulder injury.
He hasn't appeared in a game yet this season but that could change very soon. Carlson reportedly will take a massive step forward and begin a minor league rehab assignment either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (center fielder) Dylan Carlson (sprained left shoulder) will begin his Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday or Wednesday, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said.
If Carlson is healthy and can get on track with his minor league assignment, he likely will take over a large role with St. Louis. Edman still is hurt and Scott recently was demoted. Fellow young outfielder Jordan Walker recently also was demoted so there is room in the outfield.
Carlson has plenty of potential and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year award voting in 2021 but injuries have derailed his career ever since. With Edman, Scott, and Walker all not with the club right now, Carlson will have his best opportunity in years at a large role.
St. Louis currently is in last place in the National League Central with a 13-14 record but fans should have some hope that things are going to change.
More MLB: Injured Cardinals Outfielder Could Be In Minor League Games Next Week