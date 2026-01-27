Former Cardinals Star Shares Important Take on Possible Brendan Donovan Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to decide what to do with All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan. As spring training moves closer, the most likely outcome appears to be that the Cardinals will hold onto Donovan instead of dealing him away, even though they are rebuilding.

They have set a high asking price for the 28-year-old, and Katie Woo notes that they'll only pull the trigger on a deal if that price is met. So far, that hasn't been the case.

On the podcast "Cardinal Territory," former World Series champion Lance Lynn weighed in on the possibility of a Donovan trade and shared his opinion of whether or not they should trade him.

Cardinals in holding pattern with Donovan

"If it was a spot that, 'hey, this team's going to give us this future ace, this future top of the rotation arm that might be younger' and it fits your time frame, then you've got to listen to it, but it doesn't sound like anything like that has happened," Lynn said.

"If that doesn't happen then it's the obvious choice of you put him with the guys that are already there."

As of now, it doesn't appear that the Cardinals have gotten a trade offer that they like for Donovan, and Lynn understands the premise of not trading him unless there's an offer they can't refuse.

Ultimately, if that offer doesn't come from a team showing interest, then the Cardinals shouldn't make the deal and should ultimately hold onto their lone All-Star from 2025. He is the best player on their roster, and even though they are rebuilding, there is value in keeping him.

For now, though, the Cardinals are stuck in a holding pattern with their star second baseman. Teams don't appear to be willing to give the Cardinals what they want and meet the high asking price.

Unless a team gives them the best possible offer, then it doesn't make sense to trade Donovan. He still provides value as a veteran leader in the clubhouse and somebody who the younger players can lean on during challenging times.

2026 may be a tough year for St. Louis, but it could be more manageable if Donovan remains a Cardinal, and they'll also have another chance to move him at the trade deadline.

