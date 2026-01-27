Potential Brendan Donovan Trade Has Hit Major Roadblock

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very productive offseason as they have finally kicked off their rebuild and shifted their focus to the future. Players like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras have all been traded away.

The biggest trade chip the Cardinals have is Brendan Donovan, who could bring back the best possible return. Unfortunately, it appears as though other teams don't value him the same way as the Cardinals do.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Cardinals have hit a major roadblock in trade talks, and it may lead to Donovan not being dealt at all.

What's causing the holdup?

"Donovan is the best trade asset remaining for the Cardinals, and although they’re not looking to trade him, they will if they get the right return. I’ve been told by several executives the asking price is too high to consider at this point, but that could drop between now and Opening Day," Bowden wrote.

It is important to note one thing. Katie Woo has reported that the Cardinals don't feel as though they have to trade Donovan. That could ultimately lead to St. Louis holding onto him until at least the trade deadline.

The Cardinals have not budged from their asking price for their lone All-Star from 2025. Trading him may clear out the logjam of left-handed bats, but Donovan is by far the best of the bunch.

Even though they are rebuilding, the Cardinals are a much better team with Donovan still on the roster rather than not, and holding onto him until the trade deadline isn't the worst possible outcome for St. Louis.

He still has two years of club control, and his value should still be pretty high when the trade deadline comes around and if the Cardinals are out of contention by then. Teams will either be willing to pay the price by then, or the Cardinals may end up lowering the price to get a deal done and capitalize on his value before his walk year.

With a lockout looming in 2027, it makes sense that teams are showing interest in him now. But the Cardinals have all the leverage here, and they're only going to trade Donovan if they get the best possible offer. The fact that teams think his asking price is too high ultimately increases the chances that he'll remain a Cardinal.

