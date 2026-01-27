Robert Murray Gives Much-Needed Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Update

The St. Louis Cardinals have been at the center of endless trade rumors throughout the offseason so far, but it does seem like the perception is shifting a bit right now.

Brendan Donovan remains a popular trade chip out there and has been one of the most talked-about players in baseball this winter. St. Louis fans certainly know him well. By now, he's likely a household name for fanbases from each team across the big leagues. That's how much he has been talked about.

The Athletic's Katie Woo has been on the rumors since the very beginning, noting that the Cardinals wouldn't trade Donovan unless they were blown away. Rumors have persisted since, though, that have made it sound like some sort of deal is coming. That could be the case, but with Spring Training coming quickly, we're starting to see even more buzz about how the Cardinals don't need to trade Donovan and only will for a perfect deal. FanSided's Robert Murray is the latest with an update in that vein.

Will the Cardinals trade Brendan Donovan soon?

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals' stance on Brendan Donovan is this ... the Cardinals do not have to trade Brendan Donovan right now," Murray said. "He is under contract now and going forward. He's a player that they really, really like and they put a really high price tag on him this offseason. If they don't get an offer that is satisfactory to them, or does not blow them away, they will hold onto him.

"That is a luxury that they can be afforded here. The Giants have been linked to Donovan. I don't know as of this point, if that is the most likely thing in the entire world. But the fit there still makes plenty of sense, so I guess you can never rule anything out. ... My inclination is that [Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner] probably stay, but I can't rule anything out by any means."

There was a time when the buzz around baseball made it sound like Donovan should have his bags packed and be ready for a flight. Now, the perception is shifting.

