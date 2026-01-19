When Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Rumors Could Finally End

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most talked-about teams on the trade block this offseason. While three trades have already gotten done, the big name of the offseason is still a member of the organization: Brendan Donovan.

Donovan will help a team in 2026. It may be the Cardinals. It may be another team. Regardless, Donovan is going to be a positive player for a team in 2026. He's an elite defensive player all over the diamond and slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers with 50 RBIs in 118 games played in 2025.

At just 29 years old, this guy has a lot of good years left on a baseball diamond. He has two seasons of control left and teams have been calling about him all offseason. If the Cardinals trade him, they're going to get back a pretty penny. It has been reported that the Cardinals want at least two prospects in return.

Will a move come around Brendan Donovan?

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shed some light on the current market and noted that the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have shown "constant interest." On top of this, Goold quoted Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom saying the team "ideally" will have a Donovan solution by Spring Training -- whether he is staying or going.

"Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said that his approach to this time of year is if a player is with the club now, he's likely to be with the club in a few weeks when spring training opens in Jupiter, Florida," Goold wrote. "He's just not yet in a spot to make that promise with the team's lone remaining All-Star, Brendan Donovan. 'I think ideally,' Bloom said of having resolution before spring training.

"The Cardinals continue to field interest in versatile fielder, and those talks could accelerate into a deal at any point. Sources have described the Giants and Mariners as teams that have maintained constant interest in Donovan since at least the Winter Meetings, when the Post-Dispatch first reported of those team's interest. Other teams that have been in contact with the Cardinals include the Red Sox as they pursue an infielder and the Royals."

If Spring Training does become the unofficial ending of the Donovan sweepstakes, that is coming up quickly. The Cardinals' pitchers and catchers are scheduled to arrive in Jupiter, Florida by February 12. The first full-squad workout will happen four days later on Feb. 16.

After an offseason of rumors, hopefully we are nearing the end.

