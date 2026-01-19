Cardinals 29-Year-Old 'Near-Lock' To Leave St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals shouldn't do anything hasty, but if the right offer comes around for All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan, the club should consider all options.

Donovan notably has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason to this point. The Cardinals are just a few weeks away from reporting to Spring Training and there's currently no deal in sight for the organization. While speaking to the fanbase this past weekend, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom didn't close the door on any move, but noted that his "general thought" at this time of the year is that players on currently on the club are "likelier" than not to stay.

"My general thought, you know, absent something that I know is imminent, is that most of the time, if a player is here, it's likelier that they're going to be here than not," Bloom said.

The Cardinals All-Star is still on the block

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park.

While this is the case, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand called a Donovan deal a "near-lock" last week.

"Donovan seems like a near-lock to be traded, but with a number of clubs potentially interested, the Cardinals are going to wait for the right deal to emerge before making a move," Feinsand wrote. "In addition to the Giants and Mariners, the Red Sox are one of the clubs in need of a second baseman...

"Hoerner is an intriguing trade candidate following the Bregman deal, but the Cubs aren’t in the same position as the Cardinals in that they don’t have to trade Hoerner, who is a free agent next season. Chicago could keep Hoerner, use Matt Shaw as a super-utility player and slot Shaw in at second base a year from now. If the Giants do trade for a second baseman, Donovan has to be considered the frontrunner."

Bloom didn't close the doors on anything and Donovan remains one of the most intriguing trade candidates on the board. If something is going to happen, expect it to be on the sooner side. At this point, Spring Training is less than a month out. The Arizona Diamondbacks set a deadline for a Ketel Marte trade and it passed. Arguably, it's time for the Cardinals to do something similar. Set a deadline and if a team meets the asking price, get a deal done. If they don't, shut down the noise.

