Cardinals Are Wise To Hold Onto Ace Despite Entering Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to kick off a rebuild this offseason, which means certain players will be traded. Some of them may include Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley.
However, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras have already invoked their no-trade clauses and will likely stay in St. Louis for at least 2025, despite the changes that are about to occur.
While Gray could net the Cardinals a massive haul in return, it may be for the best that he is choosing to stay in St. Louis. Mark Powell of FanSided explains why this is ultimately in the Cardinals' best interests.
"The Cardinals can and should build around their young core. However, it's also important that they keep the right veterans around to teach the team how to win and operate like professionals. Willson Contreras, for example, has been an outspoken member of the St. Louis clubhouse. His willingness to move to first base will likely keep him off the trade block this winter," Powell wrote.
"Because Gray has a no-trade clause, he can stick around for as long as he pleases, whether that be at the trade deadline or even the 2026 season, should he so desire."
Gray won 13 games and posted a 3.84 ERA in his first year as a Cardinal. While he landed on the injured list twice and was limited to 166 1/3 innings, he still struck out 203 batters, bringing some much-needed swing and miss to the team's rotation.
Ultimately, having him around to show the young players the way may be for the best and could even allow the Cardinals to remain somewhat competitive.
More MLB: Cardinals $25M Star Among Top Trade Options For Padres, Per Insider