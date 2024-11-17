Cardinals $25M Star Among Top Trade Options For Padres, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres unfortunately are in different positions right now.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and finished tied for second place in the National League Central while missing the playoffs. The Cardinals had a terrible 2023 season and only made small improvements in 2024.
San Diego also had a disappointing 2023 season, but it fully rebounded in 2024. The Padres won 93 gamer and pushed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers more than any other team could.
Now, the Padres will be looking to add and the Cardinals are hoping to subtract. This could make the two teams worthy trade partners, and CBS Sports' Matt Snyder urged the Padres to consider a move for Cardinals star Sonny Gray.
"Sonny Gray - The Cardinals appear to be undergoing a quick rebuild and they'd love to get out of some of the money due Gray," Snyder said. "He's due $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026. The Cardinals will have to eat some of that in order to move him, but how much? And would that be enough for the Padres to jump in?"
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. He will make $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, as Snyder noted. He also has a club option in his deal for 2027, which could end up being enticing for $30 million.
He has made it known that he doesn't want to leave St. Louis, but could things change?
