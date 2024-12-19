Cardinals Urged To Trade $80 Million Fan Favorite To Rangers In Three-Player Swap
The St. Louis Cardinals are more worried about shedding payroll this winter than having a competitive roster to showcase come Opening Day 2025.
Trading away significant talent isn't out of the question for the Cardinals, as the front office plans to make room for younger talent to gain experience next season.
That said, a Cardinals fan favorite could be moved to the American League West-rival Texas Rangers in a potential three-player blockbuster trade.
"Both Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier this offseason that—despite St. Louis' stated plan of getting younger and building toward the future—the Cardinals are not expected to trade away closer Ryan Helsley unless they get an offer they simply cannot refuse.," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday morning. "The (Texas) Rangers might be willing to make that offer, though, because they absolutely need the bullpen help after losing all of Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Andrew Chafin, José Leclerc and José Ureña as free agents."
Helsley is entering his final year of arbitration, so the Cardinals might be inclined to trade him while he's at peak market value following his career year in 2024.
"For now, he could be one heck of a one-year band-aid solution to the Rangers' need for a closer, which might be the missing link that makes them the AL West favorites and the top challenger to the Yankees in the American League," Miller continued. "He won't come cheap, but he's probably worth it.
The Trade: St. Louis sends right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley to Texas; Texas sends outfielder Alejandro Osuna and left-handed pitcher Mitch Bratt to St. Louis."
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year comes equipped with a projected market value of nearly $80 million over a six-year deal, according to Spotrac. With St. Louis rebuilding, it might be wise to move Helsley before he becomes a free agent next winter.
Miller's trade proposal would provide the Cardinals with the Rangers' No. 16 and No. 17 top prospects. Landing a respectable return in exchange for the two-time All-Star is vital, so Texas would undoubtedly have to forfeit some talent to land Helsley.
