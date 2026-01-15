Clayton Kershaw Had Funny Line About Potentially Facing Shohei Ohtani in WBC

Recently-retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw will return to the mound this March to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Kershaw, 37, retired after the conclusion of the 2025 World Series, which saw the Dodgers defeat the Blue Jays in a dramatic seven-game series. Kershaw announced his plans to retire before the postseason began, but is now briefly returning to professional baseball to take part in his first WBC.

When Kershaw initially received a call from Team USA coach Mark DeRosa, he thought DeRosa was asking him to coach on the team.

“Then he mentioned playing again, and I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t have a whole lot of interest in picking up a baseball again,” Kershaw told MLB Network. “But I started throwing 10-12 days ago, and it doesn’t feel terrible. So I think I’ll be O.K.”

Though Kershaw will be pitching in the tournament, he does not expect to go up against the top players at the classic, like former Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani, who will be competing for Japan.

“I think something will have gone terribly wrong if I have to pitch against Team Japan in the finals or something,” Kershaw said. “I think we’ve got plenty of guys to get that guy out. Not me. If that happens, I’ll be nervous. I’ll be nervous at that point.”

"I told DeRo, 'I just want to be the insurance policy. If anybody needs a breather.'" 😅@ClaytonKersh22 joined #MLBNHotStove to discuss representing @USABaseball in the upcoming #WorldBaseballClassic! https://t.co/DJxSj0a4Pa pic.twitter.com/3vQWe5r2AJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 15, 2026

Kershaw added, “If anybody needs a breather, or if they need me to pitch back-to-back-to-back, or if they don’t need me to pitch at all, I’m just there to be there. I just want to be part of this group. I learned a long time ago, you just want to be part of great things. This team seems like a really fun, awesome group."

Kershaw might not be looking to pitch against Ohtani anymore, but he has gotten the better of him the few times they’ve matched up. During Ohtani’s time with with the Angels, he went hitless and struck out four times when facing Kershaw. It looks like Kershaw plans to ensure Ohtani will remain hitless against him.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated