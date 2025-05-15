MLB Writer Predicts Cardinals May Not Sell At Trade Deadline
At the start of the 2025 season, the popular consensus was that the St. Louis Cardinals would be sellers at the trade deadline, auctioning off any players on expiring contracts. However, they've started to kick things into gear.
Their young core has led them to 10 wins in their last 11 games, and instead of a rebuild, the Cardinals may be ready to contend this year.
It's still too early to determine their deadline strategy, as it is only May, but they will be an interesting team to follow as the deadline draws nearer.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller noted that if their current surge continues, there may not be any need to sell.
"PECOTA still isn't buying what the Cardinals are selling, skeptical about the staying power of their combination of young breakout players such as Victor Scott II and Matthew Liberatore and bounce-back veterans like Steven Matz and Nolan Arenado," Miller writes.
"They are right there with the Cubs atop the NL Central after their recent surge, though, and might not be a fire-sale candidate after all."
St. Louis recently had a nine-game winning streak. Though it was snapped in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, the bounced back with a resounding come-from-behind win to split the twin bill.
Now, the Cardinals are 24-20 and just one game behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. They're also just one game behind the San Francisco Giants for the final Wild Card spot.
If they keep this up, they might be in a better position to buy than sell.
