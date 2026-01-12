Insider Connects Nolan Arenado to NL West Contender

The St. Louis Cardinals now have a better chance to trade at least one of Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan after Alex Bregman left the Boston Red Sox for the Chicago Cubs. The team is looking to build for the future rather than contend in the present.

Chaim Bloom has talked all offseason long about finding a new fit for Arenado, who has two years left on his contract. The Cardinals could at least get out from under some of that remaining money if they do trade him, even if the return isn’t great.

However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that Boston isn’t the only team looking for third base help, and he listed a National League West team as a possibility.

New Team Emerges For Nolan Arenado

“Cardinals [are] still looking for that team, making calls,” Goold said in his weekly chat. “There are a handful of potential fits for him pending his wishes and his preferences. Angels, Diamondbacks and now Boston are the teams in the mix for a third baseman, possible veteran move.

Arizona was one of the teams that was showing interest in Bregman before he joined the Cubs. They need a right-handed bat, and Arenado could fit what they are looking for. Arenado has also reportedly been willing to shift to first base if needed.

The Diamondbacks have a need there too. They went to the World Series in 2023 but haven’t reached the postseason since then. However, an addition like Arenado, even though he is declining, could help them out.

They would get a solid veteran leader on a young team as they focus on getting back to the playoffs, and they wouldn’t have to eat too much money. The Cardinals would be eating most of it, and even so, would be able to shed a little bit of salary at least.

With Arenado gone, St. Louis would be able to open up third base for a younger player, possibly even top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who many executives predicted would be the NL Rookie of the Year.

The Cardinals now have a better path to clearing out some of their logjams with Bregman off the board. A lot still depends on Eugenio Suarez and Bo Bichette, but things may be clearing up for St. Louis.

