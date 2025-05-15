Cardinals News: Insider ‘Likes’ One Suitor For Nolan Arenado
Will The St. Louis Cardinals end up trading away third baseman Nolan Arenado this season?
This is a topic that has been talked about at length and Is going to keep going on until the trade deadline this summer.
Over the last week or so chatter has started to die down as the Cardinals have been racking up wins. While this is the case, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman weighed in on Arenado and said he “likes” the Detroit Tigers as a potential landing spot.
"I've got Arenado to the Tigers," Heyman said. "They are not getting much out of third base. So, St. Louis would trade with them more easily than the (Chicago Cubs). I don't see the (New York Yankees) spending that money because they are over the threshold. That $20 million, or however much Arenado makes, is really $42 million for them. For the Tigers, it's just a mere $20 million. I like Arenado and think he still has something in him and the Tigers could use a little more veteran presence, I think. They have a good mix, a good clubhouse, good manager. They have so many good young players. Even with the injuries, they have played great...I would like to see Arenado join the Tigers."
Detroit is the biggest shocker of the season so far. The Tigers just swept the Boston Red Sox and currently is 29-15 on the season and in first place in the American League Central. Detroit actually is leading baseball with the 29 wins. No other team in the American League has more than 25. Adding a guy like Arenado would only help.
