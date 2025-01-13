Braves Predicted To Temporarily Replace Spencer Strider With Ex-Cardinals All-Star
While the St. Louis Cardinals scheme ways to reduce payroll this winter, several former players are searching for new landing spots in 2025.
For instance, 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn had his club option for this upcoming season declined, leading some to believe he'll sign with the Los Angeles Angels.
Another former Cardinals starting pitcher whose 2025 club option was declined could help the Atlanta Braves bounce back with a vengeance this year.
"A mid-level workhorse like Kyle Gibson could be the perfect addition to help bridge the gap to Spencer Strider's eventual return from Tommy John surgery, especially if he can be had on a one-year deal," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday when predicting Atlanta's 2025 rotation.
"Projected Starting Rotation: 1. Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale 2. Right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López 3. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach 4. RHP Kyle Gibson 5. RHP Grant Holmes."
Gibson would be an excellent bandage to put on the Braves rotation while Strider recovers from having internal brace surgery in Apr. 2024 to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow.
Considering St. Louis isn't concerned with being competitive in 2025, it's best that 37-year-old Gibson signs with a club that could give him a chance to pitch in the postseason for the first time since 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles.
After an ill-fated 2024 season filled with injuries, the Braves are determined to reclaim the World Series title. Signing Gibson to add depth to Atlanta's rotation would be wise.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Leave Rotation Unscathed Despite Swirling Trade Rumors