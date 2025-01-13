Cardinals Predicted To Leave Rotation Unscathed Despite Swirling Trade Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals are searching for ways to reduce payroll this winter but are struggling to find suitable trade partners for several veterans.
Cardinals three-time All-Star Sonny Gray invoked his no-trade clause earlier this offseason, forcing St. Louis to commit to paying the remainder of his three-year, $75 million contract, which he signed last winter.
Gray declining the possibility of a trade complicates the Cardinals' pitching game plan for next season. Although St. Louis isn't concerned with being competitive next season, it looks like the rotation won't see any significant changes this winter.
"Erick Fedde and Steven Matz remain potential trade chips between now and Opening Day, and Miles Mikolas could also find himself on the trade block by midseason if he rebounds in the final season of his three-year, $55.75 million deal," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday when predicting St. Louis' rotation for 2025. "Projected Starting Rotation
: 1. Right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray
2. RHP Erick Fedde
3. RHP Miles Mikolas
4. RHP Andre Pallante
5. Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz."
Fedde, Matz and Mikolas have been involved in trade rumors after Gray decided to remain with the Cardinals for another season.
However, Matz and Mikolas aren't cheap trade chips -- the former costing $12.5 million and the ladder roughly $18 million. Given how unreliable both veteran hurlers have been for the Cardinals, it's challenging to find a club willing to make an exchange.
Fortunately for St. Louis fans, having Fedde and Gray at the front of the rotation next season should help the club stay somewhat competitive.
Who knows? Perhaps youngsters such as Quinn Matthews or Tink Hence will emerge as surprise assets to St. Louis' pitching staff in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Bolster Lineup By Signing Six-Time All-Star For Economical Price