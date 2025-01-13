Beloved Ex-Cardinals World Series Champion Predicted To Sign With Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals are being conservative this winter as they prepare to enable opportunities for youngsters to gain more big-league experience in 2025.
Shedding payroll has been a top concern for the Cardinals this offseason as the club looks to reset. Due to this, it's doubtful St. Louis will make any additions to the rotation.
This could mean that a former Cardinals homegrown hurler will land with the Los Angeles Angels instead of being re-signed by St. Louis for a second consecutive season.
"The Angels have already added Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks this offseason, though they could still look to add one more veteran arm to the mix rather than relying on a rebound from Reid Detmers or a young, unproven up-and-comer to fill the No. 5 starter job," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday when predicting LA's rotation for 2025. "Projected Starting Rotation : 1. Left-handed pithcher Yusei Kikuchi 2. LHP Tyler Anderson 3. Right-handed pitcher José Soriano 4. RHP Lance Lynn 5. RHP Kyle Hendricks."
Lynn posted a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024 after reuniting last winter on a one-year, $11 million deal with a club for 2025, which St. Louis declined.
Although Lynn performed well in the Cardinals rotation this past season, St. Louis has entered a new era led by a young-laden roster.
Declining the 2011 World Series champion's 2025 club option was decided on the premise that top prospects such as LHP Quinn Matthews and RHP Tink Hence will likely be utilized at the big-league level this year.
The Angels hope to climb out of last place in the American League West after finishing with an embarrassing 63-99 record in 2024. Adding a reliable veteran such as Lynn could help stabilize LA's rotation.
More MLB: Did Red Sox's Alex Cora Just Pour Cold Water On Potential Cardinals Blockbuster?