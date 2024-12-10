Cardinals $55.7 Million All-Star Takes Stance On Future In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make about the club's starting rotation.
Who will be back? Will the Cardinals add any more hurlers? St. Louis made some big decisions already by declining the club options for both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. The Cardinals likely should add at least one more starter this season, but there also have been rumors about cutting ties with others.
Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, and Miles Mikolas all have been mentioned in trade talks throughout the offseason so far. Gray has a no-trade clause in his deal and it has been reported that he wants to stay. Mikolas also reportedly wants to stay, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray, two veterans with no-trade clauses in their contracts, have told the Cardinals their preference is to remain with the club even through what team officials have described as a 'reset,'" Goold said, "Miles Mikolas, who also has a no-trade clause, said Sunday his preference is to remain with the Cardinals."
Mikolas is a two-time All-Star with one year left on his $55.7 million deal, but he struggled in each of the last two seasons. He logged a 5.35 ERA across 32 starts in 2024. He had a 4.78 ERA in 35 starts in 2023. He eats up innings but was last an All-Star in 2022.
Although there was some chatter about a possible deal, maybe he won't end up leaving.
More MLB: Cardinals Homegrown 2-Time All-Star May Stay In St. Louis, Per Insider