Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Linked To AL West Club As Trade Rumors Swirl

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this winter on the trade front. They have already moved Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado to contending ballclubs.

Next could be Brendan Donovan. His market has stalled a bit, but it might only be a matter of time before St. Louis finds a new home for him. He was their lone All-Star in 2025, hitting .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS during the regular season.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed where he thinks some of the top trade candidates and free agents will ultimately end up, and he had Donovan going to the Seattle Mariners.

Where Will Brendan Donovan End Up In 2026?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Although Donovan is under team control through the 2027 season, there's no inherent reason for the Cardinals to keep him around -- not with them retooling their roster for the long haul. His combination of above-average offense (he's tallied at least a 114 OPS+ in each of his four seasons to date) and defensive versatility makes him a fit for most rosters," Anderson wrote.

The Mariners have a very strong farm system and can afford to give up several top prospects in a trade for Donovan. Katie Woo of The Athletic had reported last month that Seattle and the San Francisco Giants were the top suitors for him.

The Cardinals still need some young pitching in their system, despite all the depth they have accumulated over the past several months. The Mariners have that in their system with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.

If Donovan is traded, top prospect JJ Wetherholt would have a clear path to be the Opening Day second baseman at the end of March. That also allows St. Louis to trim some of the fat with their supply of left-handed bats.

It will be interesting to see what Donovan's market looks like in the coming weeks, but with Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette off the board, Seattle may finally give St. Louis an offer they can't refuse which could help them continue their rebuild and ignite hope for the future.

Trading the All-Star second baseman could bring back a massive haul in return and help the Cardinals build up their farm system for the next several years.

