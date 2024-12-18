Cardinals $74 Million Star Suggested For Yankees After Cody Bellinger Trade
The New York Yankees already have pulled off two blockbuster trades this offseason, could they end up making another?
New York clearly is in win-now mode and is desperate to add talent after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The Yankees already have added Max Fried, Devin Williams, and most recently Cody Bellinger.
The Yankees could still use a boost in the infield and that's where the St. Louis Cardinals could come into play and make sense. NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera made a list of suggested options for the Yankees to follow the Bellinger trade and mentioned Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
"Position: First base," Caldera said. "Pros: Only three years removed from a Top 3 MVP finish, and one of the game’s all-time great defensive third basemen.
"Cons: In overall decline entering his age 34 season, with about $64 million left on his deal (with a no-trade clause) through the 2027 season."
It certainly seems like Arenado is going to get traded this offseason. He has three years and $74 million remaining on his deal and has been one of the most talked about trade candidates. If the Yankees were to land Arenado, they easily could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and have the Cardinals star fit in nicely.
Arenado has a no-trade clause in his deal so he would have to approve a deal to New York, but this does sound like a very solid idea, at least from New York's perspective.
